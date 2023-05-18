Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We know that there is some big stuff coming for both this show, plus also SVU and Organized Crime?

Well, we don’t want to keep anyone waiting with more info today, so let’s just go ahead and share the bittersweet news. The good thing we can report is that you are going to be seeing all three of these shows back in just a matter of hours. However, these are also all going to be finales. Once we get on the other side of these episodes, we’re going to be waiting until the fall and, potentially, even longer than that. Consider this a consequence of the writers’ strike, which does not seem to have an end in sight as of this writing.

So while we do endure the rest of this super-long wait, the one thing that we can do is share more details for what lies ahead. With that, all you have to do is look below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 22, “Open Wounds” – 05/18/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A senator is gunned down at his daughter’s wedding. McCoy pushes for a severe sentence and squares up against a formidable DA – his own daughter. Price aims to stay neutral but can’t help but empathize with the defendant over a shared trauma.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 22, “All Pain is One Malady” – 05/18/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In the search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring, Benson and Stabler combine forces on a case that has now spread globally. Fin and Bruno help a rape victim assaulted a second time. Jet’s plan to hack the dark web backfires and puts the team in danger.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22, “With Many Names” – 05/18/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As OCCB and SVU close in on a callous and desperate suspect, the US Attorney benches Stabler and Benson. Bell and Fin must lead the team on a perilous task. Rollins confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate.

Will there be cliffhangers for these shows? We do tend to think there is, at the very least, a good chance of that! If you are the producers, obviously you want people to keep watching. Dick Wolf doesn’t always goes this route with some of his endings, but that is something that is very much on the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

