Chicago Fire season 11 finale spoilers: Where is Kelly Severide?

As we get prepared for the Chicago Fire season 11 finale, there is absolutely a lot of big-time question marks. That includes, for better or worse, the status of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide.

So what in the world is going on here? Well, the answer appears to be pretty darn complicated for the time being. We know that this character is still out there, but he has joined an ATF investigation in secret, without Stella Kidd’s prior knowledge. Cruz is actually the one who slipped the news to Kelly’s wife, and now, we’ve got questions about their future.

Let’s just say this: Doesn’t this whole story feel similar to when Stella was out of touch when she was doing the Girls on Fire program? It’s a little frustrating from a viewer point of view, but we should go ahead and remind everyone that the writers didn’t have too make choices here. After all, Kinney’s personal leave of absence was not exactly planned and because of that, things had to be accommodated at the last minute.

We obviously hope that Severide is back at the start of season 12, especially since it does not appear as though he is going to be a part of the finale next week. For the time being, we will be assuming that Kinney is still a part of the show, mostly because it feels like a good idea to keep thinking that way until the show convinces us otherwise.

It goes without saying, but the writers of Chicago Fire are very much aware of how much people are about Severide and Kidd. They know viewers want them to be happy — we just wonder if this is a pretty fluid situation, and a story that we may have to wait until next season to be revisited in full.

