Chicago Fire season 11 finale promo: Is Brett adopting?

The Chicago Fire season 11 finale is slated to arrive on NBC next week, and of course there is SO much that we’re left to think about! Sure, there is a lot of action and drama, but there’s also a really important question that needs to be asked: Is Brett adopting?

Based on what we see in the promo, you can see Sylvie proclaim that she’s ready to make this really big decision — she feels like she is the right person to care for this baby. Casey is already back, and based on what he says to her, there is also that feeling of a romantic spark that could come back at any moment.

Is there a part of us that wonders if Brett is actually going to leave the show and go off with Casey and her new baby? We certainly think that’s a possibility, mostly because finales are when we see people depart a lot of the time. However, Sylvie didn’t want to leave for romance in the past, and so much of her life is in Chicago. Casey could just remind her of the sort of love that she really wants long-term, and it feels silly to come to any enormous judgments at this point based solely on a promo.

(Of course, isn’t that what we do with this franchise a lot of the time?)

Given that this is a One Chicago show…

It honestly feels like we have to expect some sort of cliffhanger at the tail end of everything. We would be rather silly not to! This is the sort of thing that this franchise is really great at giving us much of the time, and we really do not see that changing at the end of the day.

(Photo: NBC.)

