Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22 (finale): More Matt Casey

Are you ready for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22 to arrive on NBC? We should just start by noting the biggest news of all here: This is the finale. It is going to be dramatic, intense, and almost certainly will set the stage for season 12.

Can we also just go ahead and admit that “Red Waterfall” is one of the most menacing titles that any show could possibly have? At the very least, we tend to think so. At least we know that Jesse Spencer is going to be back in this installment as Matt Casey; unfortunately, it does not appear that we are going to be seeing more of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide. The actor has been on personal leave for a big chunk of the season, and we have to hope that he will be back in some sort of notable way as we move forward.

If you want to get some more news all about what’s next, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22 synopsis below:

Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case.

Will there be a major cliffhanger?

All we have to remember here is that this is Chicago Fire — aren’t big cliffhangers a part of what they do best? We’d be stunned if we didn’t have a chance to see something like this, largely because there is a real tendency for this show to deliver major jaw-droppers. That is certainly something that we are anticipating, whether it be around Kidd, Brett, or some other character. Let’s just hope that it makes sense for the overall story we’ve been told so far.

Unfortunately, we do know that due to the writers’ strike, we may be waiting later than usual to see season 12 premiere … go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

Is there anything that you are expecting to see over the course of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22?

Are you anticipating some sort of big-time cliffhanger? Go ahead and share in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned — there are even more great updates you do not want to miss.

