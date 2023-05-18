Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale…

In just a handful of hours you are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8, and of course we are excited. How can we not be? There is so much ground to be covered, and we are also so close to the end of the story at this point … at least for now.

So why in the world are we only getting nine episodes this season? That is certainly the eternal question and, of course, we wish that there was something more that we could say about it at the moment. The only thing that we can suggest is that this is what made sense entering the season, as the writers want to keep tension high for as long as they possibly can.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

What we are expecting within this episode is pretty simple: Absolute chaos from start to finish. Could this be where we finally understand what everyone is doing in the present? We certainly hope so! We have a hard time thinking that we are just watching a story about Adam and whether or not Shauna gets arrested. Everything that could happen with the Yellowjackets together is the sort of stuff that we’re excited to see explored so much further.

Meanwhile, in the past, the big question is just if Lottie is still in one piece or not after everything that happened with her and Shauna. We obviously know that she’s not dead, but what sort of role is she going to take in that society now? Is she really formidable enough to be the Antler Queen at this point? We tend to think that the door is more open than ever now for someone else to take on that role.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now!

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay tuned for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







