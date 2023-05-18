Chicago PD season 10 finale promo: Is Atwater dead?

As we prepare ourselves to see the upcoming Chicago PD season 10 finale on NBC, let’s just go ahead and ask the question: What happened to Atwater? Is the character really dead?

Well, if you are worried at this point, it’s hard to blame you based on both that explosion and the closing frame of the promo. This show loves to put major characters in danger during their finales, and there’s a great example of that just one season ago courtesy of what we had with Burgess.

Of course, we do also know that this is a show that does like to fake us all out here and there. Judging from the distance that LaRoyce Hawkins’ character was from the explosion at the time in which it went off, we do think that there is a reasonably good chance that he makes it through this situation in one piece. The promo is intentionally trying to make you worried in order to watch! Also, we’d really hate for Atwater to go at this point since we’ve had some really fascinating stuff for him this season overall.

What we do think that this preview does, regardless of Atwater’s fate, is remind you further just how perilous this situation could be and how high the stakes are. If you were wanting a pretty life-or-death finale, we do tend to think that we’re going to get that. At the end of the day, isn’t that really what we want?

(Also, since there is already a Chicago PD season 11 ordered at NBC, you don’t have to be that worried about whether or not there’s going to be resolution on the other side. You just have to wonder as to when we’re going to see it.)

