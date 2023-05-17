Chicago PD season 10 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: ‘A Better Place’

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 10 episode 22, and we may not have to explain it is important. After all, we are talking here about the epic finale! This is an installment that is going to serve as a culmination for a lot of big stuff that we’ve seen as of late — especially when it comes to the Richard Beck storyline and what Ruzek has been looking to it.

Want to get a little bit more insight on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 22 synopsis below:

As Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster.

This feels like one of those episodes that is going to be action-packed almost from start to finish. Sure, we tend to think that there will still be some personal elements sprinkled in, but there may be a specific direction the story leans and honestly, we hope that they embrace that to the fullest.

Should you expect any sort of cliffhanger?

If we had to wager some sort of a guess at the moment, we would say that 100% you should. This is a franchise loves to give us this sort of stuff, so why would we expect anything less here? Our biggest hope is mostly just that it’s a premise that gets us all the more eager and excited for what the writers could be bringing to the table next.

Unfortunately, the reality does still remain to matter what that we’re probably going to be waiting a good while to get more news in terms of exactly when the show is coming back. After all, and like with so many other shows currently on the air at the moment, it could be much later than anyone expects due to the writers’ strike.

