Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We understand anyone who wants to pay a return visit to Woodstone Manor and all those who reside there — living or not. We wish we could say that there was comedy around the corner in just a couple of hours.

Alas, that is unfortunately not the case — at least for this show. Last week marked the season 2 finale for the Rose McIver series, and the network is opting instead for a one-hour Young Sheldon finale event to tie up their Thursday-night schedule for the 2022-23 season. Ghosts has been renewed already for a season 3, so you can take comfort in knowing that it is going to be coming back.

With that being said, a specific return date remains unclear and is complicated by a number of different factors. That includes, of course, the writers’ strike that has been ongoing now for more than two weeks. CBS has kept much of their fall schedule intact in the event the strike is resolved soon, but we’re not sure we see that happening based on the latest reports. We could easily be waiting until October, November, or even later to see our favorite shows back.

Let’s make it clear: The writers deserve what they are asking for. Whatever it takes, it takes, to get that deal done.

In the interim…

Be sure to get some of your friends hooked on Ghosts, if they are not already! Just like its UK counterpart this show has become such a breath of fresh air and it’s a thrill to see that it’s taken off in the way in which it has. It has really managed to be, alongside Abbott Elementary, one of those rare network TV comedies these days that has captured a wide audience all over the country. It will both make you laugh and get you emotional — like we saw in the finale.

What do you most want to see on Ghosts season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other great updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







