The Blacklist season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Who is Blair Foster?

For those who are unaware The Blacklist season 10 episode 16 will actually be arriving on YouTube a little bit sooner than you’d think. How soon? Well, think in terms of just a couple of weeks.

Following the upcoming May 28 episode titled “The Nowhere Bride,” things are going to be a little bit different for the James Spader drama the rest of the way. Episodes are moving to Thursdays starting on June 1, and we’re actually getting two hours to kick things off starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Recently, we previewed the first episode coming up in this group titled “The Hat Trick” (more on that below). With that, let’s look at “Blair Foster,” the second episode airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. You can get some early info courtesy of The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 synopsis below, shared first by SpoilerTV:

When a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, Red helps the team investigate her operation; Sen. Panabaker and Cooper await a judge’s decision on the fate of the task force.

Sound intriguing? Well, if nothing else, we are happy that it seems like this could be the last installment of this whole storyline involving Congressman Hudson, which was established on this past episode. (Or, at the very least, this is what we hope.) We don’t think that Reddington’s greatest threat needs to be some government official; instead, we’d find it more interesting in the event that we move into something totally different in the final stretch of the season. Is there some major threat who no one would anticipate or predict? We sure hope so.

After all, think of it this way: The mysteries of the show are a big part of the fun, and we haven’t had enough truly grade-A mysteries in the last little while.

Where do you think the overall story is going to go as we move into The Blacklist season 10 episode 16?

