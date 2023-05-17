The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 spoilers: ‘The Hat Trick’

There are a few things to be excited about when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 15, but let’s start with the title! “The Hat Trick” is a curious name for an episode and on the surface, we would think that this was a sequel of sorts to “The Man with the Hat” from earlier this season.

Upon further investigation, though, it does not appear as though that is the case. Instead, it feels like this is just going to be a clever reminder that Reddington is going to do his best to ensure the Task Force stays operational — in other words, what we are seeing now will not be the case forever.

To get a few more details about this installment, just check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

In an effort to prove their worth to Congressman Hudson, Red provides the task force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear; Ressler helps a friend make amends.

What we know about Hudson at the moment is rather simple: This is a guy who wants to pry into every nook and cranny of the Task Force, and possibly eradicate its existence. Why we do wonder why Cooper and company want to stay working with a guy who keeps going rogue as often as Reddington does, you can’t argue with the results. There is a legacy that they all have here of putting bad guys away for a long time, and we tend to think that this is something that nobody really wants to trifle with at the end of the day.

Let’s just see what happens here, shall we? We should also note that episode 15 is actually airing on Thursday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (a new timeslot), and is the first of what is a two-part event.

