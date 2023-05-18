Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med, Dr. Dean Archer in finale?

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? Just how worried should you be for Dean Archer in the upcoming season 8 finale?

Well, for the time being it feels like we’ve got a pretty clear answer to that question: A lot. Based on the promo that we’ve got for what lies ahead, it’s pretty hard not to be! After all, at one point in the preview you see the character collapse in the OR, and you can probably argue that this is something that has been a long time coming based on his health problems.

The unfortunate reality here is that Archer is a prideful guy — he is not the sort of person who is going to come out and say when something is bothering him. He also is going to think he can continue to operate without fail, even when that isn’t true.

Here is what we can say, at least for the time being: There is not any big news out there suggesting that Weber is departing the show and for the time being, this isn’t something that you have to worry about. Of course, that could all change next week, but there is no official evidence (other than this story) that he is walking off into the sunset as this character.

Also, remember this…

There is a reasonably good chance that this episode of Chicago Med could air and at the end of it, there still may not be much verification as to what’s going to happen. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is another cliffhanger. It could be about Archer’s fate, or it could be centered around some completely different subject. This is one of those things where it’s hard to know in advance.

