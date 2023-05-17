Chicago Med season 8 episode 22 (finale): Is Maggie leaving?

With Chicago Med season 8 episode 22 serving as the all-important finale, we know that there will be huge stories ahead. Is one of them the future of Maggie? It sure seems that way!

There are of course a lot of things that we could say about Marlyne Barrett’s character, but we should really start with this: She’s really the heart of that hospital. She probably interacts with more patients and people than probably anyone, and has the major challenge of ensuring that every single thing goes according to plan. It is a tiring, stressful job, and that in itself could make someone want to leave.

With that being said, we don’t really think that is the impetus behind what is going on with Maggie. There is a little bit more at play, and she will have to figure a lot of that out!

The title for the finale is “Does One Door Close and Another One Open?” — want to know more? Then all you have to do is check out the synopsis below:

Shocking information threatens Jack Dayton’s surgery and the future of OR 2.0; Archer goes rogue to save a patient in need; Maggie questions her future at Med.

Is there going to be some sort of major cliffhanger?

At this point, we think that this is a pretty fair estimation to make! Why wouldn’t this be something that the folks behind the scenes want to consider? We’re talking here all about a show that has routinely done big, crazy things like this before. Why would they not want to continue to do that as we move forward?

Of course, from a viewer standpoint the hard thing about doing a cliffhanger here is that there may not be a season 9 for a long time. The show has already been renewed, but due to the writers’ strike, there is not a clear sense of when it could be back.

