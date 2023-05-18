Ginny & Georgia renewed for season 3, season 4 at Netflix

If you love Ginny & Georgia on Netflix, today you absolutely have a lot to be excited about — think two brand-new seasons!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that not only are they bringing the series back to season 3, but also a season 4 to go along with it. This cements the series as one of the streaming service’s best under-the-radar success stories. We don’t think that it necessarily gets a tun of publicity, and it had an incredibly long hiatus between season 1 and season 2. That made us really worried that people were going to forget about the show in the long time that it was off the air. Isn’t it easy to be thrilled that this didn’t happen?

Our hope at this point is that this two-season order makes it all the easier for there to be smaller hiatuses the rest of the way. Or, at least we could have a smaller wait between season 3 and season 4. Because of the writers’ strike, we do think that we could be stuck waiting for at least a little while longer.

Beyond this renewal news, there is one other thing that’s worth reporting about. Per TVLine, Sarah Glinski of Degrassi: Next Class is going to be the new showrunner.

Where will the story go from here?

Well, all we have to say here is rather simple: There was a huge cliffhanger at the end of last season that could cause the story to swerve in all sorts of unexpected directions. From a story perspective, of course we love this! Anything that makes the world more unpredictable is something that 100% we are going to get behind.

Now, we just have to hope that the title characters will find themselves in some unexpected places. Just remember that because of that strike, we are going to be waiting a long time to get any further teases all across the board.

