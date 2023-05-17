Squid Game: The Challenge premiere date: Netflix narrows it down

Netflix has decided when they are going to air the much-discussed Squid Game: The Challenge — and you’ll be waiting a while.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that the reality TV adaptation is coming at some point in November. As some of you may have heard, this is very-much based on the Korean drama that set viewership records for the streaming service. It is going to generate a lot of discussion, and we are still left to wonder who asked for this in the first place.

After all, isn’t the mere idea of the show almost missing point of the original? The entire Squid Game was social commentary on the way in which the impoverished are viewed by society. It was dark and intentionally so, with the rich looking at the contestants as mere playthings to be used for their amusement. Sure, nobody dies on the reality show, but aren’t a lot of us still being put into the role of the rich?

Let’s just say that the producers are going to have to work really hard to win us over on this one.

Is season 2 still coming?

All signs point to that being the case, but at the same time, we are going to be waiting a good while to see that happen. At present, we tend to think that late 2024 is the most reasonable estimate, given that it takes a long time to both film and edit a show with so many people on-screen, and also such a distinct visual style. This is the part of the greater Squid Game world we are excited to see, though in the modern era, Netflix originals have about as long a development cycle as any other show out there.

Do you actually want to see Squid Game: The Challenge when it premieres on Netflix?

