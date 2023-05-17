Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 premiere date expectations

After the big finale today on Fox, are you going to see a Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 at some point in the future? Let’s just say there is a lot to get to here.

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting the following: There 100% will be another season of the reality show down the road! We will give the network some credit here, given that when the show premiered, it was so easy to just dismiss it as silly and dismissible. However, it drew enough viewership to be a steady and inexpensive performer and because of that, it has a green light for more.

We will also say this: Farmer Wants a Wife actually felt more realistic at times than other dating shows, mostly because of its willingness to actually show producers on-camera and allow people to better understand what the leads and contestants were going through. Because of that, it felt a little more empathetic than The Bachelor and all of its assorted off-shoots.

It is also worth noting here that the writers’ strike may have also played a role here in ensuring that we did get more of Farmer Wants a Wife down the road, since Fox is going to need some possible fill-ins for scripted content in the event that it goes on for a long time.

Here’s a little bit of irony in this whole situation: The last time a US network tried to adapt this UK format, it was The CW … and it happened around the time of a previous writers’ strike in 2007-08.

For now…

Expect season 2 to launch during the 2023-24 season. We’d love to be more specific, but as already noted, that’s rather hard given this present situation. Fox has yet to unveil a fall schedule, and they could wait weeks in order to do that, if not longer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 at Fox?

Be sure to sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other big updates down the road here.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







