Silo season 2: Rebecca Ferguson on future possibilities

It is not too early to start thinking about some Silo season 2 possibilities, is it? We don’t tend to think so, all things considered!

While we know that Apple TV+ has yet to renew the dystopian drama for more episodes yet, it does seem as though all signs are pointing to that. The bulk of reviews have been positive, and we do think viewership is only going to grow in the weeks and months ahead. This feels like a story that will bubble underneath the surface both creatively and commercially — once a number of big-ticket shows conclude over the next few weeks, we tend to think that attention surrounding this one will become all the more popular.

Speaking to Collider, Rebecca Ferguson certainly knows a lot about what the future could hold for the show, and is excited to keep things going:

I’ve read all the books, so I know exactly what’s gonna happen, if we are so lucky that we can continue. I’m very well versed in this world. When I was offered the role, the first thing I did was to read all the books, Wool, Shift and Dust. I also was in constant communication with (author) Hugh [Howey] and Graham [Yost]. So, people who haven’t read it should. And if Apple is not thinking about a continuation, they should. So, we’ll see. There are a lot of shoulds and maybes and woulds.

We don’t think that Apple TV+ has any real reason to rush anything along here, mostly because of the fact that the writers’ strike is currently underway and we are only three episodes into a ten-part season. However, it certainly feels like they should be having these conversations, as this could easily be the sort of show that has a four or five-season run. Why wouldn’t anyone else want that at the moment?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

