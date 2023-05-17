Ted Lasso season 3: Does Nick Mohammed really play violin?

Following this week’s masterful Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10, we understand if people out there have a number of questions. Take, for starters, whether Nick Mohammed really plays the violin.

At one of the most poignant moments of the hour-long “International Break,” you can see Nate pulling out an old violin, which he plays while simultaneously, we hear Rebecca deliver an impassioned speech about the importance of football to everyday life. She is influential in keeping a super-league from forming, and this may be the most memorable part of the entire episode.

We’ll admit that it looked as though Nick knew what he was doing with the violin in hand during the episode, but we didn’t want to sit back and assume that this was a certainty. After all, he’s an actor! It is his job to make that appear believable. Yet, here is where we can sit back and tell you that the actor does, in fact, know how to play — he even shared the following message on Twitter about that scene:

OK so this ep of [Ted Lasso] is special for lots of reasons… but mostly because it’s my *incredible* wife playing the piano to Arvo Pärt’s ‘Spiegel im Spiegel’ with me on my old violin from home! The piece was Jason’s idea: literally translates as ‘mirror in mirror’

Nate seems to have come close to making his full redemption at this point — thanks to a conversation with his father and leaving West Ham, it now appears as though the character understands more the error of his ways and how his mistreatment of others came from insecurity. His apology to Will was one of the most tear-inducing moments of the entire episode, and he was not even in the scene! He just knew it was the right thing to do.

