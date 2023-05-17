Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: Are Roy & Keeley back together?

As we come out of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10, it feels clear we have a lot to smile about. Take, for example, the status of Roy and Keeley.

What did we learn about the two of them in the episode tonight? Well, for starters, we tend to think that they’ve realized where the two of them belong … with each other. There is no more need for them to dance around something that feels pretty obvious to all of us at this point!

The road that brought the two of them back to each other was certainly one of self-discovery. For Roy, it is pretty darn clear that he needed to realize that it was okay to be a little bit different and not stay stuck in some part of himself in the past. He could have fun, loosen up, and not just hate himself for what he isn’t. It’s why that note for Keeley was perfect, and it was exactly what she needed to hear from him in that moment.

While Roy is not perfect, he does clearly love Keeley. Meanwhile, Keeley also clearly loves him. She got into the relationship with Jack because it was what she felt she needed at that point. It may have caused her to avoid the warning signs. She wanted to feel like she didn’t just screw everything up, and she got that reassurance from Roy tonight.

We would be shocked at this point if these two break up again; we tend to be pretty hopeful that they are going to be in it for the long haul. Wouldn’t it be a disappointment to see anything otherwise? This is one of many loose ends the show seems to be tying up as we now get a little bit closer to the end of the season … and perhaps the series.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

