True Lies season 2: Why was it canceled at CBS?

As we prepare for the big finale of True Lies over at CBS tonight, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: What was it canceled? Why could the show get another kick at the can?

Well, we should note that in a lot of ways, the series really did not have that great of a chance. Sure, there was a little bit of potential here thanks to the original movie, but without the main cast around in a major role, this did not matter all that much. The ratings just weren’t there for the show, and this follows a trend of many other shows in this timeslot not doing all that well for CBS.

So is there still a chance that the series does come back for another season somewhere else? Sure, this is a nice thing to think about, especially in a hypothetical world in which a lot of streaming services and networks end up ordering additional episodes of certain shows. With that being said, it is pretty unlikely in this instance.

So, for the time being, we do think that there is going to be an opportunity for at least some of the cast and crew to move on to some other things down the road. Our hope is that as we move forward, this show managed to get everyone some more exposure, and we do tend to think that is beneficial in so many different ways.

Also, let’s just how that CBS doesn’t shy away for some other programs that are similar in tone to this one. We don’t think that this will be much of a surprise, given that they have a tendency to pick up shows that are revivals, reboots, or adaptations. In a way, this is a way to minimize a certain amount of risk.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to True Lies right now

Are you sad that there is not a True Lies season 2 coming to CBS down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







