True Lies season 1 episode 12, 13 spoilers: The series finale event

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see True Lies season 1 episode 12 as well as episode 13. The series finale is here … but are you ready?

For those who are not aware, it was announced earlier this week that the show was canceled, and absolutely we understand if there are some people having a hard time coming to terms with that. The show never had a huge opportunity premiering at midseason, and also in a timeslot that has plagued a number of other shows over the years.

If nothing else, we can at least tell you that the drama is coming back with a bang. We are expecting a lot of twists and turns, but also a few legitimate jaw-dropping moments. Let’s hope that there is a real payoff … and yea, it is going to stink if there is a cliffhanger at the end of everything.

Below, you can check out the True Lies season 1 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Part 1, “Lying Truths” – After a van full of computer software containing confidential information about Omega Sector operatives gets hijacked, the team enlists the help of Max, a teen hacker, to learn who is going after the agency. When Harry and Helen discover that Max is dating their daughter, Dana, their actions put the mission in jeopardy, on part one of the two-part first season finale of the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, May 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

Part 2, “Waking Dreams” – With an Omega Sector spy missing, the entire agency searches for clues. Harry and Helen’s relationship with each other, their team and reality itself, is tested in unimaginable ways, even for the best of spies and spouses, on the conclusion of the two-part first season finale of the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

What we get through all of this is rather simple — both personally and professionally, everything seems to be at stake.

