Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: Did Keeley lose her PR job?

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 contained a number of fantastic moments, but also one that was rather devastating for Keeley. After all the work that she did to build up her PR firm, it didn’t quite matter at the end of the day.

What happened to her was cruel — the moment that her relationship with Jack was over, her VC funding went away. All of a sudden, she was out of a job … let alone a girlfriend who really hurt her earlier this season. Suffice it to say, Juno Temple’s character was devastated, and cried alone at her desk once she got the news from Barbara.

Was this a case of her business becoming more successful overnight than it should have. Not necessarily, since Keeley is good at her job! She just was the victim of bad luck with someone in Jack who was manipulative and could not separate business from emotion. (She later texted Keeley and claimed that there was “nothing” that she could do.)

So what did Keeley do to handle her devastation? Well, she went drinking and got a little bit of advice from Mae. Eventually, she spoke to Rebecca, only to then find Roy Kent waiting for her back at her place. This was of course a huge moment for the two of them, as Roy made it clear that she did nothing wrong at the end of the relationship. Also, he loved her.

Let’s just say that this is the sort of episode that could bring us closer to Roy and Keeley coming back together. Oh, and Keeley did get funding for her business from Rebecca at the end of the episode.

What did you think about what happened to Keeley on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10?

