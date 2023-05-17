Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: Did Nate Shelley get fired, quit?

At the start of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10, the show wasted no time delivering a big shocker with Nate Shelley at West Ham. After all, he is suddenly out of the job!

We did think that this was going to be something that happened eventually, mostly because Nate decided to defy Rupert while out at the club. Given that Rupert wanted to find someone to basically endorse his way of life and Nate didn’t do that, he was gone. Nate’s dismissal sent shockwaves through the world of Richmond and elsewhere, and there are some other questions that come with it. Take, for example, whether or not Nate could find his way back to Richmond.

For Rebecca, she was curious to learn exactly why Nate was fired, and Trent claimed that there were some workplace issues out there.

What we learned in Nate’s first moment of the episode was actually the big surprise: He wasn’t fired. Instead, he actually quit. He felt like he could not stay in that environment and as a result of that, he was completely out of a job. Jade supported him fully, but the dismissal did come with some unwanted press.

What Nate learned through this episode

It’s actually rather simple and yet, so complicated: He learned to love himself. He found out that his father never meant to be terrible to him. He just had high expectations and didn’t know how to handle a genius. This helped to open Nate’s eyes and all of a sudden, he realized that there were those who loved him who wasn’t closed off to him.

The next move for Nate? Well, it was him placing that apology note to Will in Richmond’s locker room.

