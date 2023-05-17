9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale: Is Judd quitting his job?

We knew that there was going to be some drama entering the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale, but Judd quitting his job? Well, that was unexpected.

About two-thirds of the way through the story, we started to get a little bit more of what Judd was looking to do. He decided that leaving his job on early retirement was the best thing he could do to care for Wyatt, who was going to need someone around him full-time after the accident. He also recognized that turning a part of his place into a makeshift rehab center was not going to be easy, and that was also going to take a good bit of time, as well.

Of course, Owen initially tried to talk him out of the move, thinking that he would come to regret it later. After all, he wouldn’t get all of his retirement money! Judd was aware of that but, at the same time, he thought it best to be there for his son.

The unfortunate reality here is that Judd was not suited for this. He wanted to do right by his son, but there may have been better places for him.

Will things change in the future?

Well, let’s hope for it. We do understand where Judd is coming from, but we have a hard time thinking that he is going to stay away from the firehouse forever. That’s just not what we know from this character, and we also think there has to be another way for things to move forward.

