Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Severide gone this season?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Or, at the very least, are all hopes dashed of us getting a chance to see him again at some point this season?

Let’s just start off, first and foremost, by noting that these are pretty understandable questions. We are talking here about a character in Kelly Severide who has been gone for a while and while the writers have come up with ways to explain his absence, that does not necessarily make it any easier for anyone to accept. This is a long break for a character who is one of the most popular on the show!

Of course, this is where we remind you that Kinney’s exit at present is for personal reasons, and we hope that both he and those close to him are doing well.

So when are we going to have a chance to see a little bit more him? Well, we’re still crossing our fingers for season 12, as all signs point to him not being around for the rest of this season. You will see Jesse Spencer back in the finale as Matt Casey, but that’s hardly the same thing (even though we love the character).

What do we most want to see when Severide comes back?

We don’t think that this is all that complicated a thing to answer at this point! Personally, we’re hoping that there are some opportunities to see how his relationship with Stella has withstood the massive amounts of time apart, just as we also hope that he does get immersed once more into Firehouse 51. What did he learn while getting some training elsewhere? We do also think that matters to a great extent.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now on Chicago Fire, including more on what could be coming next

Do you think that we are going to see Taylor Kinney back on Chicago Fire at some point in season 12?

Are you anticipating some sort of big-time cliffhanger? Go ahead and share in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned — there are even more great updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







