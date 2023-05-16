Loki season 2, Echo season 1 premiere dates revealed at Disney+

If you wanted to know what Disney+ had planned for Loki season 2 as well as Echo season 1, wonder no more! Today, the folks at the streaming service made some stuff official.

So what is there for us to say here? Well, first and foremost, that the Tom Hiddleston series will be returning on Friday, October 6. This is one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel shows that is out there, especially in light of how the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp movie managed to conclude. The implications for the rest of the MCU could be pretty massive here, so we tend to think that Disney is going to do whatever they can to make sure that this one is well-promoted.

As for a brand-new entry in the comic-book world in Echo, let’s just say that they are doing something a little bit different. All episodes of the Hawkeye spin-off are going to be coming out on Wednesday, November 29, a move that is most likely being done to make a big splash leading into the holiday season. This release window is relatively similar to what Netflix did last year with Wednesday, with the big difference being that the Jenna Ortega series actually launched during Thanksgiving Week. (This year, Turkey Day falls on November 23.) Clearly, this is just Disney+ experimenting a little bit and seeing if this is a way that they can catch fire with a lesser-known character — but someone they clearly have a lot of faith in moving forward.

We would say that moving forward, Marvel may actually feel more pressure with some of these properties than they have in quite some time. It is important to remember that not all of their recent movies and shows have been huge hits or critical favorites, though the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film may be moving things back in the right direction for the time being.

(Photo: Disney+.)

