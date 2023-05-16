Silo season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Who has a big secret?

As we prepare for Silo season 1 episode 4 over on Apple TV+ later this week, secrets feel like they are a pretty hot topic. How can they not be?

Well, just remember this: The entire basis of the first couple of episodes were based almost entirely on a secret. By that, we mean in particular the idea of why Allison and Holston each did what they did. These two are now seemingly gone … or are they? What is really outside of the silo? We tend to believe that someone knows more than they are letting on within this show, but whether we learn that this season remains to be seen.

Also, remember this as we look even further on the idea of secrets — there is a good chance that Holston has buried some other ones out there for Juliette to find. We would not be too shocked if there is some sort of elaborate treasure hunt ahead and of course the course of what’s coming up, there are going to be some more chances to see a few other assorted things revealed. Rest assured, we’re psyched to know a little bit more about all of this!

Then, there is the question here of Mayor Jahns’ death — who is responsible for that, at least right now, has to be the biggest secret of all. Whoever did this could be trying to frame Marnes; or, they did this in protection of yet another secret. Heck, even the reason behind this act may be somewhat of a secret in its own right. You can sit here and blame the promotion of Juliette for what transpired, but nothing may be anywhere near as simple as it seems right now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+?

