Station 19 season 7 premiere date pushed back, but to when?

If you were excited to see the Station 19 season 7 premiere on ABC in the fall … well, we may have some rather bad news.

This morning, the folks over at the network unveiled their full fall schedule and, to our great shock, they don’t have any scripted entities on there at all! That means that Jaina Lee Ortiz and the rest of the cast probably will not be back until we get around to the start of 2024, and things could change even more over the weeks ahead.

So what is at the center of everything when it comes to the show right now? Well, let’s just say that this is rather simple: The writers’ strike. The network could have avoided this by them, alongside their other counterparts, coming to some sort of agreement. That didn’t happen, and now we are in this position where traditional “full seasons” for some of these shows are a little less likely.

At this point, ABC is really the only network that has completely strike-proofed their fall schedule, as some other broadcasters are trying to hold out hope that something will get resolved over the next few weeks. Theoretically, we imagine that it’s possible that ABC could shift Station 19 and some other shows back to the fall if things get resolved quickly … but, for now, there really isn’t any evidence of that at the moment.

So what will we see in season 7?

Well, we imagine that any potential cliffhangers from the finale coming up will be resolved, and we could have opportunities to learn a few new things about some of these characters as, well. There is a new showrunner and with that in mind, there could be new opportunities to explore different avenues and stories for some of these people.

