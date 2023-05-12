Station 19 season 6 finale promo: Who is the new Captain?

We know that there is a lot to be excited about entering the Station 19 season 6 finale on ABC next week — but what should we discuss first?

Well, we know that there could be a big cliffhanger courtesy of something that happens around the Firefighters’ Ball — in theory, though, isn’t this the best possible place for some sort of disaster? There are at least a lot of people there who can be counted on to save lives, and we like to think that this means something … at least on some level.

The question we are as curious about as anything, though, is the simple one surrounding the Captaincy. Who is going to get that post at the end of the day? There are a handful of candidates out there, but we still want to throw most of our support behind Andy.

Is it too ridiculous to say that we want this, mostly because she deserves it the most? Well, it is honestly the truth! She’s also had the longest journey to get to this point and simply as a result of that, we are more attached to the idea of her landing the post than any other possibility that is out there. It would also send the show in a direction moving forward where at least this part of the equation is settled.

So what about all of the other parts? Well, we tend to think that there is going to be plenty of time and opportunities to figure those out in the years ahead. That includes Sullivan’s personal life, is Maya and Carina can keep moving forward, and some other things we’ve seen spotlighted over time here.

We’re sure that there is going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the finale … but we wouldn’t be shocked at all if it was not even mentioned or hinted at here.

