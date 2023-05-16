The Rookie season 6 premiere date pushed back … to when?

If you are excited to see The Rookie season 6 premiere on ABC down the road, let’s just say that it is hard to blame you! The fifth season ended in a way that allows for a lot of great stuff, and we’d love a few more specifics over the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, the more that we hear, and the clearer it becomes that we could be waiting a little bit longer than we initially expected. What’s the reason for that? It is all due to the decisions of not just ABC, but all of the major networks and streaming services in general. Remember that these are all the parties that could not come to a deal with the WGA on a new contract — hence, the beginning of the writers’ strike. Production cannot start on season 6 until several weeks after scripts have been written, and we are not at the point where this is happening as of yet. Our hope, at least, is that we will hear a little bit more news on this over the next several weeks — mostly because the writers deserve a fair deal.

ABC is keeping all of their scripted content off of the fall schedule for the time being, opting to go instead with a wide array of unscripted fare. What this means is that we may be waiting until early 2024 to see The Rookie back, as hard as that may be in order for us to think about.

In the event of a quick strike resolution, could the show be back sooner? We’d love to imagine that this could be the case, but we don’t want to bank on something like that right now.

Let’s just hope that when the show is back, it is worth the wait — and that Aaron is ultimately okay!

