Chicago PD season 10 episode 21: What’s next for Upton?

We probably do not have to remind a lot of people out there that Chicago PD season 10 episode 21 is set to arrive on NBC tomorrow night. “New Life” is the title for the hour, and it does appear as though a lot of the focus is going to be on Torres having to reconcile his past and present like never before.

With that being said, though, we admit to still being very-much curious in Hailey Upton and more of what her own future could hold. How can we not be?

At the end of episode 20 (not to remind a lot of viewers out there), Upton removed her wedding ring. We can’t sit here and say that this is 100% a permanent act, but that is something that we do have to consider as a definite possibility. More than anything else right now, we just tend to think that she is struggling to figure out what she wants for her future, and also how Jay still feels about her. (Sidebar: We still find it hard to believe that Halstead would leave his wife out in the cold as much as he is. There better be a good reason for, beyond just the fact that Jesse Lee Soffer is no longer a part of the show.)

We don’t expect episode 21 to be one that is stuffed full of Upton content, mostly because this show often rotates around to various people in the ensemble. However, we do tend to think that there could be at least a couple of conversations, or at least so you hope. She is going to need people to rely on for more than just a quick conversation.

Will we have more answers on her future by the finale?

We sure hope so! Just how long are the producers going to keep us waiting, all things considered!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you think could be next for Upton as we prepare for Chicago PD season 10 episode 21?

Is there any one thing in particular you are excited for? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







