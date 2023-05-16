Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date delayed at ABC

As we prepare for the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere on ABC, there is one extra thing that we can say: You’ll be waiting longer than expected.

Today, the folks at the network unveiled the official schedule for the fall season, and it seems as though the medical drama is not on it. Not only that, but the entirety of the network’s scripted programming completely off the board. What’s happening here? It has a lot to do with the writers’ strike, which is currently ongoing and there is no clear end in sight. Even if the strike were to resolved at the end of this month (which is unlikely), most shows would still face a delay when it comes to the start of production. That would still impact a premiere date slightly.

We should still note this: We do think there’s still a chance at a November start for Grey’s Anatomy and some other shows, but clearly ABC does not want to promise anything. There is a chance that they could also just hold everything until the start of 2024 and from there, air a ton of episodes of some of their scripted content without a lot of commercial interruptions.

Do we think that not having any scripted content will be a significant blow to the network? Absolutely! At this point, it is honestly hard to view it in any other way. Scripted content is the backbone of any major network, and this is another reminder that the networks and streaming services need to give the writers a fair deal, and fast.

Remember now that there are two more episodes to go for Grey’s Anatomy season 19, and they are both set to air on Thursday. You will see Ellen Pompeo back as Meredith Grey for at least one of those hours, and get more updates on the story as a result of that.

Related – Get some more news all about the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy finale right away

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 20 when it does eventually premiere?

Are you bummed at all by a delay? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other great insight.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







