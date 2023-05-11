Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 19, 20 spoilers: Two-hour finale

Next week on ABC, you will be seeing both Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 19 as well as episode 20. There is a two-hour event ahead! Not only that, but these two hours are going to serve as the end of the season.

In case you are wondering what lies ahead here, let’s just say that there is a lot of big stuff across the board. Simone’s wedding day is here, and that could take center stage for a lot of the big stuff involving the interns. Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo is going to be coming back as Meredith Grey, and absolutely we’re hoping for some more closure for her and Nick. Nothing about what transpired on this past episode makes us feel altogether satisfied in that regard.

For a few more details now, check out the Grey’s Anatomy finale synopsis below…

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – GREY’S ANATOMY: “Wedding Bell Blues/Happily Ever After” (1919/1920) (Season Finale)

Logline: Simone’s wedding day arrives as Jo and Link’s relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith. Bailey gets a big surprise.

Is a season 21 confirmed as of this writing?

In a word, yes. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if there is some sort of enormous cliffhanger after the fact. We’ve certainly seen enough of Grey’s Anatomy over the years to know that they are unafraid to throw anything and everything at us, and we have a hard time thinking that this situation is going to be any different.

The one thing that you have to remember here is that due to the writers’ strike going on at present, there is no timeline as to when season 20 could premiere. We would love to say in September or October, but it is hard to be confident about anything right now.

