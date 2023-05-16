Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? Season 1 episode 9

Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting some more new stories within this crazy world soon?

Given the trajectory of the series as of late, we wouldn’t be shocked if anyone out there was eager to get back into the battle against the Court of Owls. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be happening right away! There is no new episode tonight and instead, we are stuck having to wait until Tuesday, May 23 to see what’s next.

What’s one thing that we can offer in the interim? Well, that’s rather simple — just go ahead and look at the synopses for the next couple of episodes below.

Season 1 episode 9, “Dark Knight of the Soul” – UNCOVERING THE TRUTH – After one of their own is captured by the Court of Owls, the Knights find themselves in a race against the clock. Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) work together to locate a crucial piece of material that could save their team member. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) takes steps to protect himself, only to have his worst fear confirmed. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Devon Balsamo-Gillis (#109). Original airdate 5/23/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 1 episode 10, “Poison Ivy” – RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK – With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it’s too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair (#110). Original airdate 5/30/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The writers have taken their time with some of the stories this season, especially when it comes to the evolution of Harvey as a character. We do think that this is going to pay off in a big way before things wrap up — remember that this is a pretty short season of just 13 episodes. By virtue of that, we’re almost at the home stretch already.

