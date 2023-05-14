Gotham Knights season 2: Is it renewed? Why the wait?

Is The CW getting close to making a decision on a Gotham Knights season 2 renewal? The network has announced decisions on a number of other programs and yet, they are still waiting here. So what is going on?

As so much of you out there more than likely know, it can be a little bit difficult to figure out whether or not a network is going to renew a show. That’s especially the case when they have brand-new ownership. This is the first renewal / cancellation cycle for Nexstar Media Group at The CW, and they have been pretty brutal in the process. Multiple shows have been canceled, and there are only a small number still in limbo.

So what is the issue with Gotham Knights? Well, ratings-wise it does not perform as well as some other shows. However, it has built up a pretty vocal following over the past several weeks, to the point where #RenewGothamKnights has been trending on and off for days on social media. Some would argue that it would make more sense to renew Superman & Lois based on the main character and the IP, but it is a far more expensive show to make. Also, there is a chance that HBO Max could step in if it gets canceled.

The benefit in keeping Gotham Knights around is simple: It allows The CW to still live within the DC world. It also is a cost-effective option, and if they don’t renew any other shows currently on the roster, they would move forward with this one plus Walker and All American. That is in addition to all of the unscripted fare that they have, plus the acquisitions they are bringing on board.

At this point, the only thing we can say is that the network is clearly thinking about this: If they weren’t, they would have canceled it already!

