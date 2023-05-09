Gotham Knights season 1 episode 9 return date: Race against time

Following tonight’s big installment on The CW, do you want to get the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 9 return date? What about more details on the upcoming story?

We absolutely understand that there are a number of different things to get into here and without further ado, let’s just start with some of the bad news — it’s better to get that out of the way now, right? There is no new episode of the DC adaptation next week, and the same can be said for Superman & Lois. Instead, the idea here is to bring these shows back on May 23, which is really on the tail end of May sweeps. They are going to run through into the summer and in that sense, they will have their own unique opportunity to shine.

Want to get a few more details right now all about the future? Then go ahead and check out the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH – After one of their own is captured by the Court of Owls, the Knights find themselves in a race against the clock. Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) work together to locate a crucial piece of material that could save their team member. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) takes steps to protect himself, only to have his worst fear confirmed. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Devon Balsamo-Gillis (#109). Original airdate 5/23/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At this point, we do think that the writers are going to set the stage for what the endgame of the season will be. Sure, the finale is not here yet, but this is not the sort of show where you can put that together at the last second. At the end of the day, you gotta develop these things along!

