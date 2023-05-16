Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Will the flagship show be back alongside the two spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? It may not come as a shock, but of course we want more of all of these shows on the air!

Now, we do have the good news: You will have a chance to get all three of them, and soon! These episodes are going to start airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and across the board you are going to be seeing the penultimate stories of the spring. Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over into the finales … and those could carry over into future seasons. We know that all three of these shows have been renewed, so you don’t have to worry about that all that much.

So what will you see tonight in particular? Let’s go ahead and set the stage for that! Below, you can see synopses for all three of the shows that are coming up…

FBI season 5 episode 22, “Torn” – After finding a group of teens dead from a drug overdose, the team races to find the dangerous dealer and his supplier. Meanwhile, OA questions where he stands in his faith, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 21, “Fed to the Sharks” – The Fly Team jets off to Portugal when the daughter of a prominent American hotelier becomes the primary suspect in the murder of an employee. Also, Raines becomes concerned about Vo, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21, “Clean House” – The Fugitive Task Force searches for a missing migrant teen they believe was lured into unlawful work by a dangerous man. Also, Remy learns of a previously undisclosed witness in his brother’s murder case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

