9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale spoilers: Is Wyatt dead?

As we prepare for the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale tonight on Fox, we understand if you have a ton of various questions. Of course, some of those include the fate of Wyatt. Judd’s son found himself in a life-threatening situation last week, and the episode ended without that much confirmation as to whether or not he would make it to the other side okay.

So do we have a better sense of that entering tonight’s new episode? Let’s just say that the situation, at least for now, remains quite complicated. If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new sneak peek that puts the spotlight on Judd as he gets an update on Wyatt’s fate. Unfortunately, it does not seem as though anything is crystal clear as of yet, and he is going to need to lean on Tommy if the goal in the end here is to handle all of this emotionally.

We know that these two have gone through some issues as of late, but we tend to think of this entire ordeal as another reminder that when the chips are down, you find a way to be there for the people you are about the most. These two have had their fair share of ups and downs without a doubt as of late, but there is a bond here.

Also, we’re crossing our fingers that Wyatt will end up being okay at the end of the day here. While we know that this is a universe that does have its fair share of drama, the idea of a kid getting killed off is both incredibly sad and also not something we have an easy time getting behind.

Remember that tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star finale is a two-hour event starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; we will have more insight on it soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

