Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: Why is Edwin Akufo back?

As we prepare to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+ tonight, there are many things to be prepared for! What’s one of the biggest? Think in terms of the chance to see Sam Richardson back as Edwin Akufo. This is a character he played back near the end of season 2, when he tried to convince Sam to leave Richmond to be a part of a league closer to his home.

Eventually, Sam opted against this idea, which caused Edwin to have an extremely over-the-top meltdown that showed just how angry he was at the whole ordeal. Now, he’s coming back … but why?

According to the synopsis for tonight’s big episode “International Break,” Edwin has some sort of “business proposal” for Rebecca. Is he interested in buying Richmond outright from her? That could be an interesting idea just in case she wants to move forward with something else in her life — something that does not have any ties to Rupert at all.

Also, there is another thing that we wonder about long-term — whether Rebecca and Ted end up together. Odds are, the title character is going to head back to America at the end of the season in order to be there for his son. If Rebecca and him have a deeper connection over the next few weeks, it probably can’t be long-distance! (Of course, you can also argue that if Rebecca sells the team, she could move to Amsterdam and start something with the Boat Guy — or, she can just find a business interest that is solely for her.)

If Edwin’s return ends up being tied to Sam in some way, that raises another big question: After what happened last time, how eager is Sam going to be to listen? We’re not sure that there is a very clear answer to that right now.

