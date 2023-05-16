Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Lottie, after that fight…

As we prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 on Showtime later this week, there is clearly one Lottie storyline worthy of attention. We are talking here, of course, of what happens after that brutal fight with Shauna.

The first important thing to mention here is rather simple, as the character was pretty much beaten to a pulp at the end of last week by Shauna. She nearly died, and so much of this came out of that character’s anger and grief over losing her baby. Lottie let this happen and didn’t fight back … but the question now becomes where things will go from here.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Courtney Eaton (who plays this character) had the following to say about where things are going to go moving forward:

I was intrigued to see how the next episode would play out. It’s interesting, the power she still has, even when she’s [recovering]. Sure, people do speak on her behalf, but nobody is putting words in her mouth yet. They’re interpreting. I would say she’s still a big voice in the group, even though she’s literally on a death bed.

At the end of the day, we do think some will continue to believe Lottie’s “clairvoyance” since she has managed to get many things right. Also, when you are in a situation like this there is that general tendency to believe in anything, mostly because you want to. In so many ways, that sort of blind faith or belief can be an escape from some of what plagues you the rest of the day.

In the present, we know already that Lottie is going to be going through her fair share of problems: Her visions are back! Not only that, but she’s realized that her therapist is a figment and because of that, her situation is more dire than she ever realized.

What do you think we are going to see with Lottie as we move into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

