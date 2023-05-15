Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: What Lottie contends with

As we prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 on Showtime later this week, why not have a Lottie conversation for a moment?

After all, on this past episode we came to realize that the character’s therapist isn’t actually there. Instead, she’s either just talking to herself or a version of the Antler Queen. Something is bringing back all of the terrors of the past, and while she may fashion herself a “guru,” this is not quite something she knows how to deal with.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Speaking in particular about the moment with the Queen to the Daily Beast, here is what Simone Kessell (who plays the older version of the character) had to say:

“This woman is unhinged and broken and clearly needs some kind of medication other than oils and some crystals … And I think it’s the major turning point of the character arc for Lottie, because when she sees the Queen and realizes that she hasn’t been in therapy, that it’s all been in her head, it means that the past is here. It’s in all of us.”

This is really a moment of terror, and everything the rest of the season could spawn out from it. Given that the police are after Shauna, Van is dying, and Lottie sleepwalking, everyone is starting to spiral out of control. We are at a point right now where it is pretty hard to know just how all of this could eventually end.

There are only two episodes left and when you think about that alone, it is fair to wonder if we’re going to get any of the answers that we want — other than the fact that everyone is in danger in the present, but just in a different way than the past. This is a dark show, and there could very well be a dark cliffhanger coming. We’d be silly to not imagine that this is ahead!

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts about episode 8, including what happens to Ben

Where do you think Lottie’s story will go on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

Go ahead and share below, and also come back for all sorts of other huge updates down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







