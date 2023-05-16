NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 21: Who is John Swift?

Who is John Swift? Over the course of tonight’s NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale, we had a chance to meet this new character. He’s someone with a very specific job, and it is one that also caused Jane Tennant to have to step away from the team briefly in an official capacity.

Swift was an agent for the Office of Special Projects, and proved to be a person who could help to ensure that Jane had a future, even if there were some consequences as a result of that. We know that there are a lot of people who may be predisposed to not rooting for Swift at first just for the sake of him sidelining Jane, but he was just doing his job. Also, he’s a complicated character with a lot of different layers — something you always should want when you have someone like this joining the world of the show.

From a casting standpoint, let’s just say that there was a pretty incredible person behind this role in Henry Ian Cusick! He is someone we’ve loved to watch dating back to Lost, but he technically has played another character on MacGyver, which is technically set in this same universe. (He also had a notable role on The 100, among a number of other things.)

According to a report from TVLine earlier this year, Cusick’s role is currently slated to be open-ended. What that means is that there’s at least a good chance that you could see him stick around in some shape or form in the long-term, even if it is just in a recurring capacity. What we are seeing right now does not have to be the end here at all!

For now, let’s just sit back and see where this story goes.

