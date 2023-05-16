The Flash season 9 episode 12 promo: Eddie Thawne’s revenge

As we prepare for The Flash season 9 episode 12 in just two days, doesn’t it feel like we’ve been set up for some awesome stuff? It sure feels that way, right?

Well, the thing that we like the most about this Cobalt Blue story, at least at the moment, is that the writers have done a good job of really working to ensure that it is tied to the history of the show. As it turns out, Malcolm was just a time-displaced Eddie Thawne who didn’t have all of his memories … but now that he does, he realizes exactly what it is that he wants. He sacrificed himself at the end of season 1 and yet, nobody remembered him beyond just a mention or two. Barry goes on to have the life that he wanted, and he did not even get that much of a legacy as a hero! This is eating away at him to the point where he wants to change everything.

At this point, and with Eddie having the abilities that he does, it feels clear enough what he is going to try to do. He may travel through time and recruit some of Barry’s foes from the past for an epic showdown, one that will put all hands on deck. We’d love to say that this will be the final showdown for The Flash, but will that ever be the case if the negative speed force is out there?

Go ahead and consider these final episodes a great culmination of just about everything that we’ve seen since the start of the series. We wish that this arc was going on longer, but let’s just say that for now, we are glad that we are having a chance to experience it at all. This feels like The Flash at its best.

Also, it feels like a great way to remember the legacy of the entire series.

