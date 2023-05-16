Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1? Did Bobby Nash die in finale?

Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1 following the events of the season 6 finale? Well, Bobby Nash’s fate was up in the air for a while.

So what happened? Well, it is as simple as this: The character found himself surrounded by rubble as the overpass collapsed, and he was one of the characters in rough shape. We didn’t want to see anything happen for the guy, but that didn’t matter. This is a show where characters do die.

Also, Krause has served as a series regular for a long time. Because of that, there would always be a chance that he could want to move on.

Now, let’s get to some good news — despite being bruised up and hurt, Bobby was able to be rescued. He claimed that he was probably doing better than he actually was, but that’s just the sort of thing that happens often with this guy. He’s not the sort of person who necessarily wants to show weakness.

Will he be okay long-term?

We tend to think so based on the closing minutes of the episode. After all, he was the one who was leading the meditation circle on the roof, and encourage everyone else to live their best lives and try to move forward. Those are some messages that everyone seemed to take with them moving forward. The show actually ended in a pretty happy place, and with no major cliffhangers, all things considered. This was a smart move for a show that really wasn’t not sure of what the future was going to hold … or was it?

Well, there was a final alarm and another call, but that is mostly the way of things with this show, isn’t it? There’s little denying that.

Related – Have you herd when 9-1-1 season 7 could premiere over on ABC, its new home?

Going into tonight’s 9-1-1 season 6 finale tonight on Fox, were you worried about the future of Bobby?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for even more updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







