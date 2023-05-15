9-1-1 season 7 premiere date hopes at ABC

Following the big finale tonight on Fox, do you want to know more about a 9-1-1 season 7 premiere date? If so, it is certainly hard to blame you!

The first thing that we really should note here, first and foremost, is the super-unusual situation that the show finds itself in right now. 9-1-1 was canceled at Fox, but almost immediately after, it was saved by ABC. The network shares a parent company with the series’ producing studio in 20th Television, so it made a good bit of sense for them to bring it back.

Of course, here is where things get a little bit complicated. The spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star is staying at Fox, and of course that could make things a little bit more confusing as we move further and further into the 2023-24 TV season.

So when will the show premiere at its new network home? Let’s just say that this is where things to become a little bit more complicated. ABC has yet to reveal the full fall schedule and because of that, everything is still up in the air. That is without even mentioning the writers’ strike that is currently overtaking most other headlines within the entertainment industry.

Because of all of this, we’d just say for now to expect new episodes of the show to premiere at some point between September and January or February 2024. We have a hard time that it would come back later than that, mostly because there’s no real need to delay the show — unless, of course, the strike starts to go super-long. The fall schedule part of the equation is probably going to become clear in a short period of time; a precise premiere date, however, will require a little bit more patience. For now, this is what we’d tell you in order to properly prepare yourselves.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

