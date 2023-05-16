Succession season 4: Alan Ruck on leaving Connor Roy behind

There are only two episodes left on Succession season 4 and with that, we near the end of an incredible era for Alan Ruck. The veteran actor was one of the unsung heroes of the show as Connor Roy, the eldest son of Logan’s a guy who often lived in his own delusional world. We don’t think he is as morally detestable at times as some other characters, even if he is self-serving and worthy of ridicule here and there.

Mostly, Connor is about Connor — for good and for bad. He probably lost an ambassador position last night by going off-script in his concession speech. Ironically, he also probably still has one of the healthier relationships in the show with Willa, even if money was a main reason why she wanted to be with him.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ruck looks back at his time on the show with a laugh — while also noting that he is happy to say goodbye to parts of the show:

“It’s weird when you play a character that’s so easily dismissible … People continually call you ‘moron.’ You know, it gets under your skin a little bit — I’ll be happy to let that go.”

The thing here is that Connor may still have a role to play in everything at the end of the road. He does have a lot of money and with that, he could have some say in the future of Waystar Royco. Everyone has discounted Connor for the majority of his life and at some point, he may want to show them a different side. He may want to do whatever he can in order to prove a lot of the doubters wrong.

What are you going to miss the most about Connor Roy as a characters after Succession season 4 wraps up?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

