White House Plumbers season 1 episode 4: Last before finale

As you prepare to see White House Plumbers season 1 episode 4 on HBO next week, what can we say at this point?

Well, first and foremost, let’s remind everyone of where things currently stand. “The Writer’s Wife” is the final episode before the finale. For a long time, it’s been clear that this would be a five-episode limited series. The story of Watergate itself has a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end, so you can’t be shocked that the same would be said for this show.

Now, what is specifically coming up next week? Let’s just say that we are at the point now where panic is going to start to settle in. With that in mind, you are going to see Hunt and Liddy act desperately in their pursuit of covering up their past. Also, of course they want to save their own hide if at all possible. If you’ve seen history over the years, then you have a good sense already as to how a lot of this ends.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the White House Plumbers season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Reeling from the arrests at the Watergate, Hunt enlists Saint John’s help to dispose of evidence, while Liddy warns the acting Attorney General that the burglaries can be tied back to President. Later, after returning from Paris, a livid Dorothy must take control to protect her family and the Liddys.

Given that there have been so many Watergate adaptations on TV over the years, we don’t think anyone out there is watching solely on the basis of that. Instead, we tend to think that some of the show’s appeal is tied more to seeing Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson act out as these characters and so far, they are bringing the goods.

