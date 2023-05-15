That’s My Jam season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, can you expect a That’s My Jam season 3 renewal to be revealed at NBC? Or, is the more likely scenario that we are at the end of the road? If there is some confusion, we more than understand!

In general, we do think that this is going to be one of those shows that the network covets, and for a wide array of different reasons. For starters, the music-themed variety show allows for them to further promote some of their in-house talent. You have Jimmy Fallon front and center, and then you can bring in coaches from The Voice or people involved in your scripted shows.

Also, let’s not forget that with the writers’ strike currently going on, that is another reason for this network to try and keep this going. In the event of a prolonged strike, the network is going to find themselves all the more desperate for some other programming to fill the spots. This could be one of those.

Conversely, in the event that the writers’ strike is over a little bit earlier than a lot of people expect, you could then have That’s My Jam around as a midseason insurance policy — it is good to have a lot of options, just in case things don’t turn out like you expect during the season. While the ratings for the second season did not set the world on fire by any means, we also don’t think that they were terrible at all. It’s easy to assume that the show could be brought back based on that.

Just remember that because this is an unscripted show, it doesn’t really follow a standard renewal model. We wouldn’t be shocked in the least in the event that a few weeks go by and there is still not that much news on whether or not a season 3 is happening.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a That’s My Jam season 3?

Are you feeling optimistic that this is going to happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have even more updates soon on the show and its future, so stay tuned.

(Photo: NBC.)

