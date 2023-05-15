Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Nate, Ted story incoming?

Is Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 finally going to give us the long-awaited story between the title character and Nate Shelley? There is a case to be made for it. Just think about everything that we have had a chance to see so far!

Through the past few weeks, we have seen Nate start to turn parts of his life around. He has a new girlfriend in Jade who cares for him and gives his life some perspective. Meanwhile, he’s also started to see Rupert more for who he really is. Yet, one of the big final roadblocks in his path forward is Ted. Despite his regret over the end of season 2, we still haven’t seen him face the guy and discuss all that transpired.

Is this moment coming? Well, that may be a bit ambiguous. All we can say is that, per Nick Mohammed, there will certainly at least be something more ahead for his character alongside the head coach of AFC Richmond. Just see what the actor had to say to Gold Derby:

“We see these moments of regret in Nathan’s eyes. He is still riddled with all this insecurity and lacks self-worth. We are starting to see cracks. There is unfinished business between him and Ted. It would be mad for them (the writers) not to deal with it. Whether it’s redemption is a whole other matter. Because, in way, it’s not even up to us. It’s sort of up to the audience if Nate has done enough.”

We do think that a lot of viewers are mixed on where Nate is. We do personally think he still has demons, but all people are flawed! The thing that really matters the most is if you can work past some of that on the way to trying to be a somewhat better person.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 will arrive tomorrow night on Apple TV+ — we will see what transpires throughout!

