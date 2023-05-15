Survivor 44 episode 12 sneak peeks: Don’t underestimate Carolyn

Leading up to Wednesday night’s Survivor 44 episode 12 arriving on CBS, we have a couple of new sneak peeks to share! Not only that, but both of these do carry with them a pretty common theme: Underestimate Carolyn at your own risk. She has proven herself to be a smart, formidable player, someone who is going to do whatever she can to make it to the end. She will play the part of a naive player here and there, but there is some strategy behind it!

After her immunity idol play on this past episode, though, let’s just say that more eyeballs are on her than ever.

One of the sneak peeks for this episode (watch here) shows Lauren start to seriously questioning if Carolyn is far more aware of things than she has ever let on. She calls her “confusing” in that she can be a little bit crazy and all over the map. However, there is no denying her results.

Meanwhile, the other preview focuses more on Yam Yam having a serious conversation with Carson about taking Carolyn out. His reasoning is that she could easily win the game, and she is also an enormous threat in any fire-making competition since she has practiced a ton. They may not have a better chance! Carson seems a little more hesitant, but some of this may be due to the fact that Carolyn was just willing to use her idol on him.

In general, we do think that Yam Yam is thinking the right way in that Carolyn is a huge threat to win. The danger is that if you remove her now, where do your numbers come from? Heidi, Jaime, and Lauren could easily team up against you and Carson, and both of them are big threats on their own. Yam Yam may be the best social threat out of anyone out there!

What do you think we are going to see play out over the course of Survivor 44 episode 12?

