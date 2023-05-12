Survivor 44 episode 12 spoilers: Another bad decision ahead?

In true CBS fashion, there aren’t too many details out there at the moment about Survivor 44 episode 12 down the road. With that being said, though, we do think there are some things to be excited for based on some newly-released details.

First and foremost, remember what we learned from the promo last night. Namely, that we are going to see Yam Yam start to target Carolyn and realize more and more that she is a threat to his game. Meanwhile, a reward challenge is re-entering the fray, and these often do more harm than good.

To get a few more specifics now, go ahead and check out the Survivor 44 episode 12 synopsis below:

“I’m the Bandit” – Castaways must get the ball rolling in the right direction at the reward challenge to win a relaxing evening at the sanctuary. Then, with only six castaways left, it is an emotional struggle to decide which castaway will be going home, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

You can argue that Frannie winning her last reward challenge is one of the things that sealed her fate. Was she a threat before that? Sure, but winning these late means you are choosing other people to take part … which means you are making other people mad. In our view, the last thing you want to do is win one of these unless it comes with an advantage in the next immunity challenge.

Remember, this is the final six! If you can tough things out for a little while longer, then you get to a point where you’ll be able to relax and have as many rewards as you want after the fact. There is also a chance that an idol could be hidden back at camp — do you really want to miss that?

Where do you think we will end up seeing things go on Survivor 44 episode 12?

Would you throw a reward challenge at this point? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates.

